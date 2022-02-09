Matrix: Warner Bros. Accused of Sabotaging Latest Movie; see why

The recent movieThe Matrix Resurrections” by director Lana Wachowski, has been considered an absolute failure not only because of the low impact it had at the box office, but also because the fans of the saga expressed their dissatisfaction with the development of the plot to give continuity to the original trilogy that It has starred Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The controversy that Warner is now facing is reminiscent of the conflict brought to the table by actress Scarlett Johansson, who sued Disney for offering a simultaneous premiere in cinema and on the Disney streaming platform of the movie “Black Widow”, a situation that angered Johansson Considering that not allowing the film to debut alone in theaters completely ruined box office earnings and there was no transparency in what Disney generated by selling the film on demand, despite the fact that users had a membership to access the content.

This same panorama is looming for Warner, but on the part of the production company and also the operator of Village Roadshow cinemas, which made public its annoyance and legal procedure for Warner Bros. to take responsibility for the negative impact that movie theaters had with the premiere. of “Matrix Resurrections” and that led to millionaire losses by also being available in streaming in various parts of the world where it operates, in this case, HBO Max, which has the exhibition rights of the filmography of “Matrix”.

Among the main arguments of Village Roadshow, is that “Matrix Resurrections” had an investment of 190 million dollars for its production and distributionhowever, after its premiere it raised 153 million dollars, an amount that was not enough to recover what was allocated as a budget.

The Deadline medium has followed up on the position of Village Roadshow, since the company decided to go to the Superior Court of Los Angeles to formalize the lawsuit against Warner, highlighting that its annoyance lies in considering that Warner already knew of the simultaneous premiere that the film of “Matrix” would have in theaters and the HBO Max platform, a decision that they have taken as advantageous to guarantee more profits to HBO with the arrival of new subscribers, in addition to emphasizing that another point to consider is that Warner would have proposed that the film It will be released in 2022 and not in 2021, knowing that other releases with media impact were expected, such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which only had its premiere on movie screens.

“WB’s (Warner Bros.) strategy not only ensured that Matrix Resurrections was a box office flop, it also hurt the franchise. There is no doubt that the numbers of the film dilute the value of this saga since the lack of commercial success prevents the studios from investing in future sequels or spin-offs of this content”, would have been one of the arguments – leaked to the Press- Presented by Village Roadshow at Los Angeles Court.

The alleged Village Roadshow lawsuit also points out that it invested money for the production of “Matrix”, so that Warner’s decisions affected being able to recover its investment and thus be in clear accounts with Warner, without the franchise being in danger before the null public support. According to other leaks, Village Roadshow pointed to other strategies Warner has in mind, revealing that the production company is fighting to keep the full rights to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Edge of Tomorrow.”

Media such as The Hollywood Reporter have shared that Warner Bros. has already fixed a first position to the demand form of Village Roadshowpointing out that the arguments presented are an excuse for not fulfilling the financial commitments that Village has with them.

“This is a frivolous attempt by Village Roadshow to circumvent their contractual commitment in the arbitration that we commenced against them last week. We have no doubt that this case will be resolved in our favor.”

AC