Mary Jane shoes: errors when using this type of footwear and its solution

The rage over the return of the mary jane shoes It couldn’t have been more unexpected. We first saw them in the twenties. Later, they helped Dorothy get home in 1939, to finally be transformed into true cult objects, all thanks to Coco Chanelduring 1957.

In the 21st century, entertainment did its thing. When the women of Bridgerton brought them in front of the screen in 2020, there was no going back. Nostalgia invaded us more and more. If someone had told us that in the middle of 2022 we would be wearing the mary jane shoes (with socks) like when we went to school and we were all good girls, we would not have believed them. But it was. So it was only a matter of time before Anne Hathaway or Sarah Jessica Parkereternal fashion expert, would take to the streets and show us how to wear mary jane shoes today (and with a lot of style).

We have not been the only ones who have noticed it, the designers most influential people have taken note and revivedor Mary Jane shoes for spring: with monochrome looks Y mini skirts at dior, tweed sacks at chanell, lace skirts in Erdem and skirt sets and plaid blouse at Moschino. All offer contemporary women classic shoes, sometimes even children’s, to welcome the surprises of life (if we still have to face unexpected things, it would be better with shoes like these, right? ).

We already made it clear that we love them and that they will be the allies of the best dressed during the season. But having so many options can be overwhelming. How to take them without being able to subtract points from your look? We asked ourselves the same thing and we took on the task of finding the answers.

What are the mistakes to avoid when wearing Mary Jane shoes in 2022?

Mary Jane shoes with midi dresses

Blanca Miró also wore wine-colored “mary janes” shoes. Photo: Sandra Semburg/Getty Images.

His spirit is already vintage. So if we also add midi-dresses it might seem like an old-fashioned combination or a little scruffy. Dare to take them with a minidressor that gives length to your legs (regardless of your height) and a turtleneck sweater. We are sure that this way you will be able to see yourself very well-groomed.

Mary Jane shoes without socks