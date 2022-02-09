Marvel Security is very attentive to the publications of its protagonists

It looks like Zoe Saldana, known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gamora, needs to take some “secrecy” lessons from some of her Spider-Man counterparts. The 43-year-old actress clashed with the powers that be at Marvel Studios minutes after she shared a video on social media that could have possibly revealed all the secrets of the third installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy.

Taking to Instagram, Zoe Saldana shared a video of herself on the set of the upcoming Marvel movie. While the celebrity posts selfies and videos in full makeup in her Gamora outfit often, during the filming of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3,” it appears that Saldana shared something that Marvel executives deemed “too revealing.”

After removing the original video, the edited video’s caption read: “I had to remove this earlier due to Marvel Security. Now that I’ve covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s focus on Mate! #mate #gamora #bebe. With the video edited, Saldana covered the folder in the image so as not to reveal the hidden treasure it surely contained.

It seems that Zoe Saldana left spoilers in sight

While we’re more impressed with the meticulous team likely working around the clock to track down the social accounts of every MCU actor, we’re more concerned about what pertinent information the notebook might contain. If Marvel required Zoe Saldana to remove the original video, surely this means that it contained spoilers for the upcoming movie.

As it happens, the folder didn’t seem to reveal any pertinent information about the movie. Instead, it appears the pages were littered with a series of dates and filming blocks, and it was probably just a scheduler for the actress. Filming for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” began in late November.

With the entire crew back, the film is once again directed by James Gunn and will welcome back series stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. Considering how cautious Marvel was to keep “Spider-Man: No Way Home” spoilers tightly sealed, Zoe’s slap on the wrist doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise.