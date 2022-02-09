Mark Wahlberg explains why he will never play a superhero

There are not a few Hollywood stars who dream of being part of the superhero cinema, the films that have achieved so much success in the world and that continue to modify the ways of consuming and criticizing cinema today. But while performers can make huge profits from them, Mark Wahlberg doesn’t seem to be interested in that. During a recent interview with CinePopthe actor declares that he would not like to participate in a superhero film and explains the reasons.

Known for movies like Bombing Day – 80%, Instant Family – 81%, Deep Horizon – 83%, Transformers: The Last Knight – 15% and Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games – 92%, Wahlberg He has developed a superb career in the Hollywood industry but we have never seen him take part in any production related to superheroes, and at the moment he has no plans to do so. Mark He points out promptly that he is not against this type of cinema and that he enjoys it, however, he does not see himself wearing a suit like the ones we see in the Marvel Studios movies. Here his words:

I like them enough, I’m not one of those purists who say ‘Oh, this is not cinema’. I think the public decides and obviously they have been very successful. It’s just that for me personally, as an actor, it would be very difficult for me to walk out of my trailer with a cape on and a spandex suit… But you never know: maybe the right role will come! We’ll see.

Companies like Disney or Warner usually hire not so famous stars for their most ambitious films, assuring them a great future and turning them into great icons of tomorrow, there we have the example of almost all the Avengers, almost unknown in their beginnings and now enjoying the A-List. It is unlikely that we will see Mark in some superhero movie in the future, but the truth is that you should never say “never”.

Superhero movies continue to make headway in Hollywood and it doesn’t look like it’s going to end any time soon. The studios in charge of the most successful productions continue to prepare more material that will ensure juicy sales and a story that can last for years. It is worth wondering if at some point we will see the end of the superhero fashion that monopolizes movie theaters these days and we will have back the abundance of tapes with completely original ideas, far from IP, sequels, reboots or huge franchises under the power of conglomerates.

Right now, Mark is promoting Uncharted: Off the Map, his new action movie in which he stars alongside Tom Holland and which will surely become next weekend’s big hit. This is the film adaptation of the homonymous saga of video games that everyone knows. The story introduces us to a young Nathan Drake, who teams up with an expert treasure hunter and goes in search of a lost fortune for many years. With the euphoria caused by Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and the name of Holland Present, Uncharted It will come to unseat all the movies that are collecting a few income these days. Will it make it as a good movie or will it flop along the way as a bad video game installment? The reviews will come soon.

Uncharted: Off the Map opens on February 17. Ticket pre-sale is now available.

