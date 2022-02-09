Makeup looks for Valentine’s Day: 7 Latino celebrities to inspire you this 2022

Valentine’s Day is approaching and we can hardly wait to pamper ourselves with the best products and the best looks. Whether you have a romantic date planned with your special someone, a get-together session with your best friends, or a list of rom-coms to stream at home, you can still plan a Special makeup style for Valentine’s Day and so celebrate.

Smokey eyes and red lips usually reign supreme on February 14th, and we love their confidence-boosting powers, but this year, let’s embrace pops of color, pops of sparkle, and yes, sparkly looks you’ll love all year long.

We’ve got all the Valentine’s Day makeup inspiration you need, so keep scrolling to find the right one. Latino Celebrity Inspired Valentine’s Makeup that we love so much

1- Natural makeup inspired by Chiquis Rivera

We love “no makeup makeup” every day, and the natural Valentine’s Day makeup look is no exception. A little carefully placed concealer, a natural lid and lip, and defined brows and lashes are all you need to look and feel your best. Check out our natural makeup guide to see how you can achieve this natural glam at home.

2- Plum lips inspired by Salma Hayek

There’s nothing like the confidence-boosting power of bold lips, and if you’re looking to go from soft and romantic to bold, deep berry shades are your go-to. Try a bold plum lipstick, one of the trends for 2022. Add a subtle blush or pink eyeshadow for contrast.

3- Red lipstick and outlined in the style of Sofía Vergara

Eyeliner and red lipstick is a classic look. If you browse Sofia Vergara’s Instagram profile, you’ll see that she loves this makeup look. Also, this classic makeup style looks amazing on all skin tones.

4- Lavender eyelids inspired by Chiquinquirá Delgado

Lavender shadows are both striking and ethereal. Use them as a pop of color or to line your eyes – it’s an unexpected twist and a perfect transition from the changing hues of winter.

5- Bold eyeliner in the style of Becky G

Who says blue eyeliner can’t be romantic for Valentine’s Day? This navy blue liner is an even more unexpected twist on tone for the holidays. For this liner look, start by tracing under your lower lash line (we love the colored liners from Treslúce Beauty, Becky G’s brand).

6- Radiant skin inspired by JLo

This shimmery look is bright and fun, and the rose gold hue keeps it modern and perfect for Valentine’s Day. The goal of this lip look is to go as light as possible without making your skin look washed out.

7- Peach makeup inspired by Selena Gomez

If you are looking for something minimal with maximum impact, the peach eye look is a good option. It’s a bit flirty and flashy. Plus, it’s flattering on all skin tones. This look is all about ease.

Check out our guide to trying out the peach makeup trend.