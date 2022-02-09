Maintenance points out that today’s Nintendo Direct will offer Switch Online news – Nintenderos

One more day, Nintendo has updated the schedules of next rounds of maintenance for the online services of its different platforms, specifically on Nintendo Switch Online. Here we bring you a new compilation of them.

As in the past, the online game, the online game and other elements that require the use of the Internet will no longer be functional. This will occur in the schedules of the tasks of maintenance. These are the affected services:

Nintendo Switch Online – SNES: February 9 from 22:55 UTC to 00:00 UTC

You can check schedules for other territories this link. The fact that it coincides with the time in which it takes place Today’s Nintendo Direct has caused fans to suspect that the service could confirm news live. For now nothing has been officially confirmed, so we will have to wait and see what is announced in the presentation.

we remind you of the alert message that Nintendo always shares

