Let Them All Talk shows us the impeccable (and unpleasant) lyrics of Meryl Streep – Spoiler Time

Definitely, meryl streep it’s great. Able to assume ANY role assigned to her and chameleonically become the character, this wonderful woman from 72 years will never cease to amaze us. Let Them All Talk it’s a delightful comedy 92 minutes that focuses on the veteran novelist Alice Hughes (Streep), who travels on a cruise with her best friends from college to have fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew, who accompanies them to take care of them, falls in love with a captivating stowaway.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5Dgji_6_xI

Why can we assure you that this film will give you a good time and make you thankful to have hbo max in your little house (without having to take a cruise, at least for now)? Keep reading please.

The audacity of Steven Soderbergh

From the outset, read that the director is Steven Soderbergh and remember the wonders he did with films as good and different from each other as Traffic, Contagion, Ocean’s 11 Y Sex, Lies, and Videotape guarantees that you will spend, at a loss, minutes that will keep your interest on the screen. cool thing in case Let Them All Talk is that Soderbergh he not only directs, but controls the photography of his vision all the time, and dealing with most of his 3 acts in a closed environment like an ocean liner (something that actors and crew on a trip from New York until England), added to the fact that the scenes are a 90% improvisation, it’s a titanic job (unintentional joke)!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHzT0nniACs

A wonderful cast… improvising!

And yes, we confirm: most of the dialogues of meryl streep, Diane Wiest, candice bergen, Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan, Saskia Larsen Y Peter Meads They were totally improvised. The director and the screenwriter Deborah Eisenberg (pastoral) provided the actors with crucial points in the plot and the story in general (including the conclusion)but the geniuses we see on screen made use of their histrionic abilities for ALL the scenes. A true wonder, especially with the trio of veteran actresses headed by an impeccable Streep who is never selfish to steal the spotlight, but is able to share this beauty with her companions, ironically in contrast to her character, the egotistical writer Alice Hughes.

Anticlimactic? Absolutely!