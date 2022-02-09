Laura Stangl: profile, interview and official playlist of the singer and doctor from Cali | 2022

At the point of juggling, Laura Stangl crowned 2021 by balancing her personal life, her musical career and her final stage as a medical student. Discipline has been vital to get everything afloat, but she is aware that every move she makes helps her get closer to the goals she set for herself.

Laura is from Cali and, although many believe that Stangl is part of a stage name, the truth is that it is the surname of his father of German origin.

Initially, his passion was sports. He had to rest a lot at home and during that time he decided to focus his energy on a guitar that he found in the basement. Once he got to know the instrument, he began to wonder about how to create chords, write lyrics and be curious about the path that artists like Shakira they have had to travel to reach public recognition.

His first composition was given in childhood with the theme bigger than the suna song that she doesn’t like, but that her mom loves and that, with luck, could be included in a future musical production.

In adolescence she was very influenced by Colombian, Mexican and German pop. She was also addicted to watching concerts on YouTube to experience the euphoria of live acts from her computer screen.

Laura Stangl and medicine

Along with music, a taste for medicine grew in her, a career she chose to study once she left school. She chose the University to become a doctor thinking of dividing her time between her two passions.

Maintaining a balance between the two professions hasn’t been easy, and she sums it up nicely by saying, “I feel like Hannah Montana: a doctor by day and a musician by night.”

Before launching her professional career, she published videos talking about her life and song covers, content that led her to gain followers on the Internet.

The team

With music producer Otto Orjuela as creative partner, he released three singles between 2020 and 2021: House on the mountain, part two Y Fairy tale. Themes that have in common the sound that Laura has built and that will have its absolute climax with the release of her first album.

Curious fact: these songs were the ones he performed in his first official show at the Sutton concert hall in Bogotá.

This year she plans to visit the cities that listen to her the most according to information provided by her digital platform metrics.

Tell me the story of your career as if it were a children’s story.

Once upon a time there was a girl from Cali who found an old guitar in the basement of her house and thought “could it be that I can make a song?” and she realized that she only needed four chords and a little bit of imagination. Ten years later, that girl decided to release her first song and she was lucky to find a community of people that she liked, that she connected with the lyrics and today she does what she loves the most. It seems like a lie.

What would be the poster of the festival of your dreams?

It’s a bit of a weird mix, but it would go like this:

Shakira

Eminem

Carlos Vives

Machine Gun Kelly

Coldplay

OneRepublic

13TH Street

Frank Sinatra

The Chainsmokers

avicii

What is the character of a series that best describes your personality?

It would be Phil from Modern Family or Luke a little bit. A mix between the two because I love helping people, making them laugh and I’m also a bit clueless.

What is the series or movie that best describes your mental health at the moment?

Maybe They are like children of Adam Sandler or the first of The walk because I’m happy, happy, calm.

Which actress would you like to see play you in a movie about your life?

That’s easy, it would be Natalie Portman or Blake Lively. I’ve been told that I look a lot like Natalie and, well, it’s Natalie Portman and obviously it would be a great movie.

What is the video game that you have dedicated the most time to?

There are two: the first is the Assasian Creed series of games because it is a game with a lot of history and surely not all of them are correct, but I love it. The other is Call Of Duty because I’m addicted and now that there’s a cell phone version it’s worse, I also discovered how to connect a control to the cell phone so you can imagine all the hours I invest in that game.

