Lady Gaga’s reaction after being ignored in the Oscar nominations

The list of nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscars generated controversy due to major absences, including Pedro Almodóvar and Denis Villanueve, who were not considered in the Best Director category for Parallel Mothers Y dunes, respectively; Leonardo DiCaprio, who was left out of the shortlist for Best Actor for his work in Don’t Look Up; while Lady Gaga is not listed as a candidate for the award for Best Actress for her participation in House of Gucci. Before the stir generated in networks, the pop star issued a disclaimer and gave his opinion on the decision of the Academy, which ignored her from the awards.

Lady Gaga’s fans exploded on Twitter, considering that her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s film was at the height of the Academy Awards. Hours after the candidates were announced, the singer decided to publish a release on her networks, in which she highlighted the nomination of Frederic Aspiras, who was part of the film’s makeup and hairstyle team. which starred her alongside Adam Driver.

“I couldn’t be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the past 15 years, Frederic Aspiras, for his Hair and Makeup nomination for House of Gucci. Frederic was magical, precise and dedicated during the months leading up to the shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He is a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to be around your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision and your deep connection with your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I support you,” the singer wrote.

And added: “To all of this year’s nominees, congratulations on all of your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic – you all deserve huge recognition for what was a truly beautiful array of performances and achievements last year.. His dedication during COVID-19, his big heart and his ability to tell incredible stories is a gift to the entire world during what for many is a very difficult time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!”.