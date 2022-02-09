La Nación / The admirable beauty of Jacqueline Andere at 83 years old

The famous Mexican actress Jacqueline Andere caused a sensation on social networks, after her appearance in a photograph with a sports outfit, which showed her still slender figure and impeccable aesthetics, despite her 83 years.

This, after her daughter Chantal Andere, who is also recognized for her fabulous performances, made a publication on her Instagram profile with the aforementioned image, accompanied by a description that says:

“I took this photo of my mom on 01/01/2022, that is, a month ago and shit. I am very impressed that at 83 years old she looks and is so fantastic. She always hardworking, happy, supportive, an exceptional human being. She could write hours and hours of all her virtues. I really wanted to share with you this gem of a photo. Blessed genetics,” said Chantal.

Such was the repercussion of the image that it quickly managed to reach almost 40,000 reactions and thousands of messages from Internet users, in addition to the comments made by other Mexican celebrities such as Aracely Arámbula, who wrote: “How barbaric your mom is always beautiful !!!! What a beautiful photo Chanty”.

At the same time, the famous artist Lucero also spoke out by expressing: “She is very beaked! Kisses to our super Jackie. Both are equally beautiful”; while the singer Yuri added: “Guauuuui What a beautiful example friend”, followed by Patricia Manterola, among many other artists and followers who pondered the health and physical state of Andere’s mother.

Regarding her beauty secret, Jacqueline attributes it to the genetics she inherited from her mother and grandmother, since she does not have special care other than a diet without fried foods. according to publications of the portal La Prensa de Honduras.

It should be noted that María Esperanza Jacqueline Andere Aguilar, better known as Jacqueline Andere, has more than 60 years of experience in the entertainment world, which is why last December she had made known her dissatisfaction with certain productions that involve as participants media figures only for the number of followers and not for their quality at the time of interpretation, as international media had mentioned.