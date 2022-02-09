La Nación / Nadia Portillo revealed on Instagram that she suffered from depression

Paraguayan singer Nadia Portillo, who kept a low profile during the early days of the pandemic, had published a photo on her Instagram story a few days ago that she titled “This is what depression looks like.” It is very difficult to identify who may be suffering from depression precisely because many of those who go through it know how to mask their real state of mind behind apparent signs of happiness.

Despite the fact that in the image shared by the artist she is radiant and smiling, the photo was accompanied by a strong message: “Strength to all the people who are going through this from which I was able to get out” (sic), referring to to the difficult moment he lived in this hard process.

Nadia had commented that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, stress increased, anxiety and the emotional downturn was much stronger, leaving her without the opportunity to be in contact with her audience. Last November, the singer reactivated her musical career with a tour of Bolivia.

Read: Belén Bogado is getting ready for her return to television

Let us remember that on October 10 of each year World Mental Health Day is remembered. Talking about it is key to breaking down the myths that exist around this delicate topic and it is extremely urgent to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

It is worth mentioning that, according to a survey by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), adolescents and young people in Paraguay experienced symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This sector of our society was the hardest hit.

Read: The networks explode after the imputation of Bruna Wan

The Ministry of Public Health has a Mental Health Directorate to promote professional care and help, facilitating and expanding people’s access to mental health care, with professional psychologists and psychiatrists from the different health regions.

To learn about the services offered in the health regions of the country, you can access the link: https://www.mspbs.gov.py/dependencias/portal/adjunto/4a90e5-DIRECTORIOSaludMental.pdf.