La Jornada – The Power of the Dog Gets 12 Oscar Nominations; the alley of lost souls, 4

The western Gothic by Jane Campion the power of the dog leads the nominations for the Oscars, which will celebrate its 94th edition; It got 12, including best picture and best direction, as well as nominations from its four lead actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction epic, Dune, He follows closely with 10 candidates.

Guillermo del Toro appears in the best film section with The alley of lost souls, who directed and co-produced; Lin-Manuel Miranda is a candidate for best song for two caterpillars of the movie Charm, played by Sebastián Yatra, and Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz have nominations for leading actors for Being the Ricardos Y parallel mothers, respectively. It is the fourth nomination for these Spanish Oscar winners.

“I am very happy, especially for Penelope. I am very happy for mine, but mine would not have made sense without his”, expressed Bardem in Madrid after the announcement of the nominations.

Del Toro’s film will also compete in the categories of costume design, cinematography and production design. The man from Jalisco has already won two Academy Awards for best director and best film for the shape of water, in 2018. He was also nominated for best original screenplay for that film and for The Pan’s Labyrinth, which in 2007 competed for the award for best foreign language film (category now known as best international feature film) on behalf of Mexico.

Another national, Carlos López Estrada, a young director born in Mexico City and living in the United States, obtained a nomination in the animated feature film category for Raya and the last dragonwhich he directed together with Don Hall, Osnat Shurer and Peter del Vecho.

Estrada, 33, immigrated with his family to the United States when he was 12 years old. Her mother is producer Carla Estrada. She began her work on videos for musicians like Flyng Lotus and Goo Goo Dolls. She made her feature film debut with Blind point, which he presented at the Sundance festival, which was followed by Summertime.

Dune imagine a dystopian world

Dune, a science fiction blockbuster that imagines a dystopian world, will compete for the best film category, in addition to other nominations, such as photography, sound and visual effects.

Belfast, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, tied with Love without barriers, by Steven Spielberg, with seven nominations each. With his semi-autobiographical black-and-white piece on the violence in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, Brannagh is nominated for best director and best original screenplay, while Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds will compete for best actress and best supporting actor, respectively.

Although Spielberg’s decision to redact Love without barriers, one of the most awarded musicals in awards history, it was panned by many, with Academy voters rewarding it with seven nominations, including best director and best picture.

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japanese drama director Drive My Car, Based on the short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami and Paul Thomas Anderson. Licorice Pizza, love letter to Los Angeles, also compete for best direction and best film.

The fight for best film, with 10 candidates, closes with the satire of climate change Don’t look up by Adam McKay; CODA, Sian Heder, in which the Mexican Eugenio Derbez acts; King Richard: A Winning Family, by Reinaldo Marcus Green, which deals with the rise of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, and The Alley of Lost Souls.

Dunst and Plemons were nominated in the best supporting actor categories.

Cruz competes for the statuette for best leading actress with Olivia Colman, a troubled mother in the dark daughter, and with actresses who brought real-life women to life: Nicole Kidman, who played television legend Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos; Jessica Chastain, who stepped into the shoes of television evangelist Tammy Faye in Tammy Faye’s eyes, and Kirsten Spencer for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

In the category of best leading actor, Bardem will face Will Smith, who plays the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard: A Winning Family; Benedict Cumberbatch, the grim cowboy of The power of the dog; the young actor Andrew Garfield, for Tick, Tick… Boom!, and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

In a magical town in Colombia

Encanto, the Disney production that takes place in a magical town in the mountains of Colombia, scored three nominations, including best animated film.

In this last category also entered the Danish production fly, that mixes animation with documentary and narrates the trajectory of a refugee from his native Afghanistan to Denmark. The film will also fight for the award for best documentary and best foreign film.

The Mexican Fire night was left out of that category, in which the Japanese drama will compete Drive My Car, The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) and The Worst Person in the World (Norway).

The Oscar awards ceremony will take place on March 27 in Hollywood.