Kylie Jenner, has she already given birth to her second child and did not tell? That’s what her fans believe-Eme-01/11/2022

A few months ago, the younger sister of the clan kardashian announced the pregnancy of her second child with Travis Scott.

But before the official news of the voice of Kylie Jenner, his fans flooded social networks with the theory that they would later confirm as true.

Now, the same followers assure that the businesswoman has already given birth to the brother or sister of Stormy. The good news has not been confirmed by Jenner but several pieces of evidence suggest that fans are almost always right.

The same user TikTok that started the rumor of the pregnant,

@emilycshwartzensures this week that Kylie She was already a mother and justifies it in two ways.

First: a recent photo of Kylie in which she appears covered when getting off a plane could leave her in evidence since pregnant women are only allowed to take flights until 36 weeks of gestation. According to the calculations, in an interview with host Andy Cohen on April 23, Jenner She is already pregnant and her approximate due date is the last week of December.

Second: In his latest Instagram post, Kylie she poses with jeans and a white shirt and leaves her pregnant belly exposed while assuring that the image is old.

The businesswoman has not confirmed the birth of her baby but it is very likely that if it is true she will announce it within the next few days, in fact the confirmation of the sweet wait was given after the theory of Shwartz will go viral.