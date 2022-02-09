Kourtney Kardashian has the keys to wearing witch boots at 40+

There are two tonalities that have dictated the stylistic bets of kourtney kardashian in recent months: red and black. Leather, latex, tulle and lace finishes have been recurrent in these combinations, which denoted a sensual side of the celebrity. So as you continue to explore this stage, there is a footwear that remains faithful among its main bets, and they are the triangle toe boots.

television personality, kourtney kardashianhas made his feed make Instagram an inspiration board if you’re looking for ways to combine unlikely cuts and garments that make a style statement in bright, edgy finishes. With touches of rock, grunge and pop, he has known how to mark his personal stamp on each of these outfits. The footwear of choice is the most relevant, since they end up rounding off the entire style. This type of waders They have been, in turn, one of his obsessions.

How to wear ‘witch boots’ according to Kourtney Kardashian?

kourtney kardashian He shared a series of photos in which he poses for portraits in front of the mirror. In them she wore a long-sleeved sweater cut out, so the garment only covers her arms and has a high neck. She accessorized with a strappy top of the same color and a ruffled tulle skirt, which is attached to a half corset. She chose a model among the boots that will be trend for Spring-Summer, a high design below the knees, with a pointed end and thin high heels.

Both the hairstyle and the makeup turned out to be the most glamorous. Her hair was tied up in a low ponytailallowing a couple of wavy locks to fall freely over her face, starting at a line on the side.

Makeup, for its part, marks the accent on the lipsoutlining them first, plus a layer of one shade naked in matte finish. The shadows of the eyelids were also in earth tones, added to imposing eyelashes.