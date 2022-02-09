know all its news – FayerWayer

Social media users began reporting that Google released the long-awaited and long-awaited update of Android Auto 7.3. Software is enabled on a staggered basis, which typically occurs by region. Therefore, it is time to know the details that have improved in the application that has become a faithful companion of the driver.

Computer Hoy highlights that Google does not usually specify the details of the updates of this service. Simply launch the update and Internet users will notice the improvements or changes as they use the app.

So, in the first reports they reveal that the first improvement is in the function of split screen, based on the CarPlay dashboard. The mentioned website says that as part of the update, the feature is present under some kind of code name identified as Coolwalk.

The interface emulates CarPlay performance, highlighted by displaying essential information on the widest part of the screen. While, in the rest of the space you can place other elements such as the weathersome phone call active, music or other options that each user wants for that place.

The performance of Google Maps It is another of the focuses towards which this update points. This is precisely the most used option. So, a good operation ensures a route away from inconveniences.

In the case of status bar that normally sits at the top of the screen, the Android Auto update would enable the option to remove it, so it doesn’t obstruct the view of what a car driver wants to see.

Google Maps (Unsplash)

Get the most out of your Android Auto

Android Auto is ideal for using the voice assistant. We agree that sometimes voice recognition fails and opens anything except what was asked.

However, when the Google Assistant is run through the Android Auto app, it records with better fidelity so you can plot a route through Maps, calendar or make a phone call.

Another cool feature to take advantage of in Android Auto is muting message notifications. Chat services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Instagram or even the same facebook messengerthey can become distracting if you are receiving constant notifications.

For this, Android Auto allows you to silence the notifications that get in the way of your screen and you can execute it selectively. This way you don’t send the Ghost to your boss, partner or important person you want to know about at all times.

calendar with address

There is an action that we all do on a daily basis executing various functions: face-to-face meetings. In the first place, we receive the notification of the agenda that we set in the calendar. Then, we check the address and later we look for the most suitable route to reach the destination.

Well, with Android Auto you can do everything in the same option. All you have to do is ask Google, through a voice command, to go to your calendar. Then, you just have to press the arrow button on the touch screen and it’s that simple to start the route through Maps.

The idea is that Android Auto will be nourished by functionalities and you will incorporate the apps of your cell phone that are compatible with the program. This way you will continue to use your phone responsibly while driving.