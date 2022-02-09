Kim Kardashian revealed why she split from Kanye West

Last year, the socialite kim kardashian announced his separation from the rapper kanye-westafter seven years of marriage and four children together.

Is about one of the most expensive divorces in Hollywood history, with a fortune at stake of more than two thousand one hundred million dollars and four mansions. There, the family house is included, which is worth approximately 40 million dollars.

TO Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they were first linked in 2007, although she was in a relationship with Chris Humphrieswhom he married in 2011. However, that marriage lasted 72 days.

In 2012, romance rumors finally circulated between kim kardashian Y kanye-west, although they tried to keep the pololeo private. But several outings together confirmed everything. Then the marriage was celebrated in the year 2014, of those who were born North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

For this and more, the official announcement of the breakup of one of the most famous marriages in the world surprised everyone. Furthermore, this generated endless speculation about the motives.

But now It was Kim Kardashian herself who revealed the real reasons that led her to separate from Kanye West.

Why did Kim Kardashian split from Kanye West?

kim kardashian illustrates the cover of the March issue of the magazine vogue, for a lengthy interview in which he offered details of his breakup with the rapper.

“For a long time I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided that I was going to make myself happy,” the socialite began. “And it feels great. Although that has created changes that caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes us happy. I have chosen myself. I think it’s ok to choose you“, he added.

He also revealed his new intentions, “I am going to eat well. I’m going to exercise. I’m going to have more fun, spend time with my kids and with the people who make me happy.”