Kendall Jenner suffers an accident during his vacation in the snow

The youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kendal Jenner suffered an accident while snowboarding, but the blow that occurred did not happen to adults and the model shared her fall in a video making fun of what happened.

The 26-year-old model made her debut on the TikTok platform with the video of her fall accompanied by an audio taken from the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she assures that after a medical study they discovered that their blood runs athlete genes.

“I am literally built as an athlete. All the blood tests that I have done have said that I am above the normal limit for athletics ”, is heard in the audio shared by the influencer.

Jenner regularly practices this snow sport and on several occasions has shared videos and photos of her skills on the board, however, after the fall her friends made fun of her with comments within the TikTok post.

“So this is what it’s like to have an Olympic bloodline hmmmmm,” celebrity stylist Jen Atkin wrote.

Father Kyle and Kendall, the youngest of the Kardashians, Caitlyn Jenner was an outstanding American athlete who rose to fame for her achievements in athletics. Jenner won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Also, the ex-husband of the matriarch of the Kardashians sisters, will found his own team in the W Series, a championship exclusively for women that will compete alongside Formula 1.

Kendall Jenner ended up standing on her head after slipping on the snow, her accident did not happen to majors.