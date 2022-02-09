Kendall Jenner resorted to a look of jeans and a shirt to visit Jalisco

When Kendall Jenner When you go to work, it’s not necessarily always about voluminous dresses, eternal heels and complicated hairstyles. Sometimes the most basic clothing that inhabit our closet are just what is necessary to remain comfortable during the day, without that meaning looking misaligned.

After launching her spirits brand in May, the American model, Kendall Jenner, has remained active in promoting its recent creations. These are three types of tequilasproduced in Jalisco, Mexico. That is why on his social networks he constantly shares the production process and his occasional visits to the factory, from where he wears a look casual.

This is the lifeguard look of Kendall Jenner in the fall

Kendall Jenner shared a photo gallery on his Instagram account of his last visit to the center where they produce the brand of bottles 818. ‘Had a wonderful time at our distillery yesterday! I always enjoy spending time with our wonderful team that makes all of this possible, a true honor,’ she captioned the post.

To take a tour of the agave fields and, later, the distillery, the member of the clan kardashian jenner opted for a casual combination and chic. She went to her loved ones mom jeans, which framed her waist, added to a plain white shirt that was tucked in. She supplemented with a beige oversized shirt, which wore unbuttoned and a dark cap with the logo of his brand.