Kendall Jenner ready to become a mother

The call of motherhood is heard again at the Kardashian family’s house, although this time it is for the only one of the sisters who has not yet had a child: Kendall Jenner. The model, who on February 14, Valentine’s Day, made her courtship official with the NBA player Devin Booker, she has stated that she wants to become a mother very soon, surprising all the followers of her.

And is that for the Kardashian, the family comes first. The clan of sisters is very united, despite the fights they may have had and that everyone has been able to witness on their reality show, Keepin’ Up With The Kardashians. Kendall and Kylie Jenner went more than a month without speaking to each other due to a dispute, although the most remembered was the one between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, a discussion with which they ended up coming to blows.

But despite the bad times, the Kardashians are a pineapple and they have shown us throughout all these years. In fact, the sisters themselves have wanted to continue expanding the family, each one with her contribution. Kim Kardashian has four children with Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian three with Scott Disick, Khloé with little True with Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner, the youngest, with the adorable Stormi, whose father is the singer Travis Scott.

The only one of the sisters who hasn’t jumped on the motherhood bandwagon is Kendall Jenner who, at 25, has prioritized her career as a model…until now. And it is that the mannequin has declared that she is ready to start forming her own family, something that could happen very soon.

Kendall Jenner holding her friend Malika Haqq’s baby Youtube

It was in the teaser of the last chapter of KUPWTK where you can hear Kendall Jenner say “I really want to have children, and soon”, a phrase that has not gone unnoticed by the fandom of the most popular family in Hollywood. Her statement was accompanied by an image in which we see her holding the son of her friend Malika Haqq, little Ace, in the air.

Taking into account that almost a month ago Kendall Jenner made her courtship official with Devin Booker, the NBA player with whom she was related months ago, it would not be an unreasonable idea to think that the model feels ready to take that step.





In fact, much like her sisters have done, she has started her own businesses to create a new line of income beyond her modeling work. It is a brand of tequila that, judging by what the experts say, is of very good quality, and could become a good business move that would allow him to dedicate himself to raising a family in a calm way.