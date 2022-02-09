Kendall Jenner knows that straight jeans are effective

Jeans, from a work uniform to being a luxury item?

How to dress well at 30: the clothes that cannot be missing in your wardrobe

From low-rise options to newspaper jeans or those baptized as Caia, wide and with tweezers as a great attraction. The trends in terms of jeans that are highlighting this winter 2022 are very different as far as shapes, styles and cuts are concerned. Despite this, there are those who do not hesitate to resort to the classics, silhouettes that may not be in the spotlight of street style and yet you know for sure that they will be a safe bet and, in addition, they will enhance your figure. . Straight jeans, a basic in any wardrobe, are one of them.

The shape in which they have, mostly high-waisted, manage to adapt perfectly to any body and stylize it. Key point in your success over flashy new currents or unexpected trends. Kendall Jenner is a great champion of this type of jeans and regularly uses them to configure attractive proposals in key casual.

Today, on a recent outing through the streets of Los Angeles, the model has opted for this type of straight jeans, specifically a dark blue model, and has combined them with a simple white printed t-shirt and a knitted cardigan. clogs in beigeone of the most cutting-edge trends in recent seasons, completed its appeal outfitswhich hardly took a few hours to awaken in the interest of his legion of followers.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Finding them in any fashion firm is not complicated, as we have already said, straight-cut jeans, as is the case with other emblematic silhouettes such as the skinny onesThey never stop being available. The versatility that it has, in the same way they solve a day look as well as one at night, or accompany you in spring or winter, together with the power to fit any figure make this kind of jeans a real wild card.

Here is a compilation of some models of straight jeans similar to the one chosen by Kendall Jenner so that following in her footsteps and making such special informal outfits is easy and very fast.

Classic High Waisted Jeans Tommy Hilfiger

tommy.com €99.90

Straight leg button closure jeans gucci

farfetch.com €650.00

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io