Kendal Jenner suffers a terrible accident while snowboarding; watch the moment here

ANDUnited States.- Kendall Jenner had an accident while practicing snowboard. On Sunday, the 26-year-old model made her debut on TikTok with a hilarious video of herself disappearing while snowboarding.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

In the clip, Jenner runs up a hill on her snowboard and goes airborne, before crashing and landing face-first in the snow. You can see the video giving click here.

The video was paired with viral audio from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Jenner brags about her natural athleticism, saying:

I am literally built as an athlete. All the blood tests I’ve done have said I’m like above the normal athletic limit.

Making fun of herself again, the model captioned the TikTok, “she’s giving off ‘pick me’ vibes.”

Despite the hard fall, Jenner has some serious snowboarding skills. Last month, she shared videos on social media of herself successfully speeding down a mountain and jumping. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote in the comments section: