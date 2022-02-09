Keep being an inspiration! Chadwick Boseman was remembered during the 2022 Oscar nominations

U.S-. A year after his posthumous nomination for the Oscarthe Academy Awards paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman one more time. During the announcement broadcast live on Tuesday, February 8 of the nominees for the 2022 award, the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts of the Howard University reminded the iconic actor.

During the broadcast of the nominations, Phylicia Rashad and students from Howard University’s newly renamed Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts helped announce the Best Actor category, in which boseman received a posthumous nomination last year for his performance in the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He took the prize Anthony Hopkins for El padre.

“All of our students here are very inspired by Chadwick Boseman, a Howard graduate who was so committed to this university. And, as you know, Chadwick was nominated last year for Best Actor, and we are very honored to announce the nominees in this category,” he said. rashad. Among the nominees is Denzel Washingtonwho was very close to boseman before his death.

boseman Y Washington they shared a special connection even before the Black Panther star, who died in August 2020 at age 43 after a secret four-year battle with colon cancer, rose to fame. Washington helped pay for his and several other college students’ acting programs. Howard University on the Oxford University from England.

boseman publicly thanked Washington in a speech during the award ceremony Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. “As fate would have it, I was one of the students he paid for… Imagine receiving the letter that your tuition for that summer was paid and that your benefactor was none other than the best actor on the planet. There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington,” said the actor.