Katie Angel and her success on YouTube and music

With a suitcase full of dreams and an enormous desire to do what she loved, Katie Angel turned her life 180 degrees to be able to dedicate herself to music and social networks, which have taken her to incredible places and live unique experiences.

Born in San Diego, California in the United States but living her childhood and adolescence in Venezuela, Katie studied medicine at the Central University of Venezuela but without losing sight of his dream of making music, which would come true years later.

“From a very young age I went to castings hand in hand with my mother but the answer was always no, perhaps it was not my time, I needed to mature and things to learn. I lived it sad because I thought that this was not for me. I thought that if I couldn’t get a smile with my art, I had to help them improve their health and quality of life, that’s why I studied medicine.” Said Katie in an interview for Millennium.

One day he took his things and decided to go to the United States. With nothing guaranteed in his future but with knowledge of medicine, modeling and hairstyles, Katie recounts that a person advised her to approach YouTube and communicate everything that I knew. Thus began what would change his life forever.

“At first I was talking about makeup and hairstyles but the eighth video went viral, I had 5,000 views, then 100,000, then a million, and that’s how people started coming to my channel. In less than a year we were already more than two million subscribers. I started doing it well and consistently. Today we are more than 15 million people.”

Katie Angel and music

What was next for Katie? Of course, make music. Influenced in her adolescence by Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, David Bisbal, Sin Bandera and Katy Perry, Angel began to explore himself, identify his sound and also risk trying new things: merging R&B and pop to give way to Latin K-pop.

“The biggest challenge was making k-pop in Latin America because people don’t consume it, but at the same time I thought that this would be liked because I do it in Spanish. I don’t want to do the same.” He continues: “if they would have told me six years ago that I would be releasing my second album and would be on tour, I would never have believed it”.

15 million followers

Katie Angel’s name is synonymous with effort and perseverance but also with a great fan base that shows her love in every video, song and interview that she offers. It is enough to go to any publication of Katie to be bombarded with the thousands of messages of love that she receives.

There are 15 million followers on YouTube and more than eight million on Instagram. But this only means one thing for her: a great responsibility and her driving force.

“It is my daily gasoline, seeing my cell phone and seeing the comments of the followers feeds my soul. My audience is the most beautiful thing I have even if that sounds like a cliché. It is a very big responsibility because there are many children who are on the internet and consume a thousand things, so I try to take care of everything I do. I try to be an inspiration but I want them to be better than me.”

“Believe in yourself”

Six years ago with the firm decision to dedicate himself to networks and music, he had nothing clear but They were a few words from her mother that motivated her to make her dreams come true.

“My family was always a fundamental support but at first they did not believe me so much and I, with a medical degree, generated a doubt in dedicating myself to YouTube but at the same time My mom told me “Believe in yourself” and those words have served me a lot because everything that has happened has followed that motto.”​

