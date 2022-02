The conflicts between the couple continue to increase week by week. “She’s playing with black men’s lives. And in the current climate, they either get away with it or get locked up,” the rapper said.

The public dispute between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continues to escalate in intensity and controversy. This time, the rapper reacted on Instagram through a collage of images of his children and his ex, which he accompanied with an eloquent message.

“God please bring our family back together”he wrote on his profile, where days ago he deleted all the portraits of Kardashian and her four children.

After various disagreements over legal guardianship (such as the one referring to her daughter Chicago’s birthday, where West was not invited), the businesswoman directly confronted the artist’s attacks with a public statement.

“Kanye’s continued need to attack me in interviews and on social media hides a much more painful reality than any TikTok in which North can appear”, he replied in reference to the statements of West, who disapproved of his daughter’s irruption in the Chinese social network.

Ye, for his part, responded by assuring that he was being accused of arriving drugged at North’s party, and slipping that the influencer believed that the musician had robbed her.

“She is playing with the lives of black men. And in the current climate, they either get away with it or get locked up. And I don’t plan to keep playing like that with my black children.”West replied on Instagram.

“Kim has accused me of putting a price on his head,” he added in another post that he later removed from his profile, just like the previous one.

Although at first they described the divorce process as a process in “good terms”, the tension in the ex-partner increased after the love relationship between the model and the comedian was made official. Peter Davidson.