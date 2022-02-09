Kanye West partying with Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian?

the rapper kanye-west hosted a pre-release party for the “Donda 2” album that brought dozens of celebrities together at Malibu’s Nobu. The several-time Grammy winner was accompanied by several friends, including the model Kendall Jenner and he is also a musician Travis Scottwho with Kylie Jenner, has just been released as a father for the second time.

But what honestly left us square-eyed was that, after starring in a tremendous riot on Instagram with the mother of his four children, Kanye celebrated with kim kardashianwho accused him of attacking her in networks.

Kanye West parties with Kim Kardashian look-alike, Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner https://t.co/BTWSWsAetD pic.twitter.com/3ZsfN8yug2 — PageSix (@PageSix) February 8, 2022

But no, it was not Kim, but the model Chaney-Jones24, who was dressed very similarly to the reality TV star and businesswoman.

The fake Kim dressed in an all-black jumpsuit, much like the one the real Kardashian wore to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

For its part, kanye-west He chose to wear a black tank top, jeans and tall black boots, and was caught walking next to Travis Scott.

From what we saw in the photos circulating on the web, the rapper continues to maintain a relationship with some of the members of the Kardashian – Jenner clan, such as his ex-sister-in-law Kendall.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has had fun with Chaney. They were caught together at a party in Malibu just on January 30, after the musician traveled to New York to celebrate his girlfriend Julia Fox for her 32nd birthday.