Jump Force prepares for its withdrawal from digital stores and reiterates its upcoming server closure

This decision affects the purchase of the base game, DLC and virtual currency for all platforms.

Jump Force seemed like the dream of every fan of video games and anime, but this illusion has not taken long to crumble after its official launch due to the critics towards the game. Despite this heavy blow, Spike Chunsoft has tried to reinvigorate his fighting delivery with a good amount of content, but in November he finally said enough is enough. They put a date on the closure of servers and warned about their future withdrawal in digital stores.

Jump Force will disappear from digital stores tomorrow, February 8Bandai Namco wanted to remind all players of this upcoming event and has repeated that tomorrow, February 8th, Jump Force will no longer be available to purchase in its digital version. This news will be a reality at 2:00 in the morning in Spain (peninsular time), so there are a few hours left for the game to say goodbye.

This affects the base game, DLC, and virtual currency for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, while the Nintendo Switch Deluxe Edition will also suffer the same fate. On the other hand, Bandai Namco reiterates that the closure of servers will occur on August 25th and will remove all online mechanics from the title. As you can imagine, these novelties do not prevent access to the title or the individual game, so Jump Force users will be able to keep playing once the process is finished.

Of course, Spike Chunsoft’s work hasn’t turned out as well as we’d hoped. Despite the fact that it had great potential and many anime characters to play with, in its analysis we told you that it is over far from that must-have fighting experience for any fan of manga.

More about: Jump Force, Server Shutdown, Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco.