Julia Garner will play the con artist Anna Delvey in the new Netflix series “Inventing Anna”

On February 11, Netflix premieres “Inventing Anna”, a series starring Julia Garner, where the actress demonstrates more than once her chameleon-like talent in the role of convicted swindler Anna Delvey, who in real life posed as “ German heiress” to cheat and steal thousands of dollars from the New York elite.

The series is based on the article by Jessica Pressler: “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” (“How Anna Delvey Fooled New York’s Party People”), published by nyc magazine. Therefore, the series is about the journalist who goes after the story of Anna Devey.

Julia Garner, an actress of multiple records

From a small-town European smuggler and smuggler to a sensitive and no-nonsense little sister, the rank of Julia Garner it’s extensive and has a wide range of accents to prove it.

Julia’s masterful performance in “ozarks” What ruth langmorethe rude heroine, but with a heart that would do anything for her family – even kill – has put the spotlight on the actress as one of the best parts of the series and has won her two awards Emmy to “Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series”.

But let us not think that it has been pigeonholed. His role as Elliethe gentler sister of Anne (Emma Stone)land at the aptly titled “maniac”in a total turn of 180 degrees.

