Julia Fox Opens Up About Kim Kardashian Comparisons

Julia Fox has opened up about her relationship with Kanye West (or rather, Ye, as he calls himself now) in an interview. The actress answered several questions that referred to her private life and what has generated the most ‘hype’ has been her response on what it feels like to be compared to the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Over the last few months, Julia has become a constant topic of conversation, after starting a romantic relationship with Kanye West. In the podcast ‘Call her daddy’ she tells what her day-to-day life was like before the rapper came into his life, how she struggled with addiction in the past and what she thinks about being in the spotlight of so many people right now.

“It happened in a very organic way, it was a unique energy,” he says about how they started their idyll. “Now I call him ‘my boyfriend’ and he calls me his ‘girlfriend.’ I’ve been very jealous and possessive in my relationships, and I don’t want to be like that in the future. He wants me to be the best version of myself.” “.

Christian Virig

When the interviewer asks about Kim Kardashian and how it feels to be constantly compared to herJulia replies: “It’s so unfortunate. If anything, I think the conversation should revolve around how Kim has been influenced by Kanye,” she says of the businesswoman, who she wears during most of her Balenciaga public appearances. .

Woof. Is this a little dart that will be answered by the ‘klan’ or an opinion that will be forgotten? We will remain vigilant.

