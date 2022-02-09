Juan Reynoso defends his playing style at Cruz Azul after being called a ‘ratonero’

Juan Reynoso is forceful, historical and again has done advancing firmly and undefeated to Cruz Azul in the Clausura Tournament 2022just like I did last year on the way heading for the ninth star in Liga MXHowever, in a matter of taste, his style of play has come to be criticized and even considered as ‘buzzard‘ by a few dissenters on social media.

It is so, that the technical director of La Maquina, Champion as player and coachand after adding others three points in his visit to Leóndid not hesitate to defend his style of play against his detractors, as he assured that as a strategist his mission is to work on different facets of the game on the pitch and downplayed those who use the term ‘buzzard‘.

“Who says what is buzzard, who has the authority or titles earned or experience, who has the secret recipe to say what it is to be a buzzard. Tell people that you work on the different facets of the game; we tried adapt to the different moments of the game, that is football today. In that misunderstood truth, we end up confusing people,” He launched Juan Reynoso at the end of the Day 4 matchwhere Cruz Azul won 1-0 against León at the Nou Camp.

In this way, the Peruvian helmsman assured that it was a lack of respect for said term to qualify the work of his team, with which he works on a game idea throughout the week, depending on the characteristics of each rival in turn; In addition, he made it clear that a certain style of play has worked for other great teams in Europe.

“Atlético de Madrid wins counterattackingwith the quality of its players, Barça at some point set a trend. It’s a lot that we have and what our rivals do. I believe that it’s disrespectful to start saying buzzardbuzzard, when they have no idea what we propose or work on during the week”, insisted Reynosowho currently maintains La Maquina as one of the three best teams in the Clausura 2022 Tournament with 10 points at the top of the standings.

“Not fair to the team effort”