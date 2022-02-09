Jorge Sánchez responded strongly to the rumors of his attitude in a box with América

After the remarks where they assured that he left the Azteca Stadium laughing in the last game of America, the defender responded on Instagram.

America has been the target of numerous critics at this start of the tournament, a large part of them with situations that have to do directly with what has happened on the pitch, the work of the team and the image they have left in their last presentations, in which they have not been able of win.

However, off-field issues have also been revealed that have to do with some of the players, specifically Jorge Sanchezwho, according to what was reported by the Récord newspaper, would have left the Azteca Stadium at halftime of the match against Atlético de San Luis, laughing and accompanied by friends.

This version was not indifferent to Sanchezwho through his account Instagramattacked these rumors by clarifying what happened last weekend at the Colossus of Santa Ursulafrom where he claimed not to have retired, but only changed his box for the second half.

“Don’t worry, I did spend the entire match encouraging my teammates. Together! America club. For the person who commented that I left, first you have to find out before speaking. I just changed my box, ignorant”were the words that Jorge published in a story of Instagram where he also put a photo in one of the boxes of the building.

In such a way, Jorge Sanchez He cleared the doubts regarding his behavior in the midst of the defeat of America and with which he has even manifested divisions in the group.