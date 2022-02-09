Johnson & Johnson halts production of its Covid vaccine

New York.- Johnson & Johnson’s easy-to-administer Covid-19 vaccine is the vaccine of choice for much of the developing world.

However, the US company, which has already fallen far behind in its deliveries to poorer countries, quietly closed the only plant making usable batches of the vaccine late last year, according to people familiar with the decision.

Instead, the facility, in the Dutch city of Leiden, has been making an experimental but potentially more cost-effective vaccine to protect against an unrelated virus.

The disruption is temporary: the Leiden plant is expected to start producing the Covid vaccine again after a few months’ hiatus, and it is unclear whether it has yet had an impact on vaccine supplies thanks to stockpiles.

But over the next several months, the disruption has the potential to reduce Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine supply by a few hundred million doses, according to one of the people familiar with the decision. Other facilities have been contracted to produce the vaccine but are not yet operational or have not received regulatory approval to ship what they are making to be bottled.

Inside Johnson & Johnson’s executive suites, the decision to suspend production in Leiden raised concerns that it would affect the company’s ability to meet its vaccine commitments to the developing world.

Johnson & Johnson’s move also surprised officials at two of the company’s biggest clients: the African Union and Covax, the clearinghouse responsible for getting vaccines to poor countries. The leaders of those organizations learned of the production stoppage from reporters at the New York Times.

“This is not the time to change the production lines of anything, when the lives of people across the developing world are at stake,” said Dr. Ayoade Alakija, co-director of the African Union’s vaccine stewardship programme.

Jake Sargent, a Johnson & Johnson spokesman, said in an email that the company was “focused on ensuring our vaccine is available where people need it” and that its global manufacturing network “is working around the clock” to help. to fight the pandemic.