Joe Rogan’s crude, sexist comments about Angelina Jolie and Lauren Sanchez are his latest controversy

Spotify’s Joe Rogan controversy isn’t going to end anytime soon.

In a Twitter thread that went viral, the podcast host appears, who allegedly has a $100 million contract with the streaming platform. streamingmaking derogatory comments about celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Lauren Sanchez, as well as trans and Asian people.

“I am seeing a lot of the worst Joe Rogan comments from the 2010s circulating,” Alex Paterson of Media Matters for America, a self-described “Joe Rogan watchdog,” wrote on Twitter Monday in a thread that has received more than 14,000 likes. “I get paid to listen to his podcast and I want to remind people that he hasn’t changed.”

The compilation of recent clips from Joe Rogan Experience show the host describing, among other things, how Jolie probably has a “crazy c**t” and how Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, is an “alpha female predator” whose “c**k is probably unbelievable.”

Others show the host mimicking a stereotypical Chinese accent and claiming that many trans people are not actually trans, but attention seeking.

“Transgender people, it’s clearly a real thing… It’s been around throughout history. There have always been people like that,” he says in a video from last August. “Which [el autor] Douglas Murray was saying is that some of them [en la sociedad contemporánea] they are not really that. They just cling to this need to be noticed, or to be special, to stand out, to be a victim.”

The Independent has reached out to Joe Rogan and Spotify for comment.

It’s the latest potential controversy after top artists like Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and others left Spotify to boycott comments from Joe Rogan and his guests that include unscientific COVID-19 misinformation.

The walkouts inspired the company to publish its platform’s speech guidelines for the first time and to add a disclaimer to podcast episodes about the pandemic. that links to scientifically validated covid-19 information .

The buildup inspired a broader discussion about the role of free speech moderation on media platforms. streaming and a broader assessment of Rogan’s long and well-recorded history of making offensive and insensitive comments.

Then came the revelation that Rogan frequently used the n-word in previous episodes of his show, and that Spotify had removed silently numerous previous episodes of Joe Rogan Experience .

Rogan claimed that it was taken out of context, although he also apologized.

He called those comments “the most regrettable and shameful thing I’ve ever had to speak about publicly” in an Instagram video over the weekend.

“I know that for most people there is no context in which a white person is allowed to say that word, and now I agree with that,” he said. “I haven’t said it in years… I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing.”

“I never used it to be racist, because I’m not a racist,” he added. “But any time you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not a racist,’ you’re screwed. And clearly I’m f***ed up.”

For its part, Spotify has said that it is a distributor and that it does not control the content of the podcasts it publishes, even its exclusives, to the extent that they do not violate the content guidelines of the service. He added that Rogan chose to remove the episodes himself after discussions with Spotify staff and “his own personal reflections” .

“While I strongly condemn what Joe said and agree with his decision to remove previous episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a memo to employees, obtained by TheVerge. “We should have clear boundaries around content and take action when they cross, but canceling reviews is a slippery slope. Looking at the problem more broadly, critical thinking and open debate are what drive real and needed progress.”