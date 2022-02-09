JLo ‘marries’ Ben Affleck in a short wedding dress

¡Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they married! That was what we thought at first when we saw the photos of Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress hugging Ben Affleck, laughing and sharing confidences. She in pristine white and he as the perfect boyfriend, with a suit jacket with a vest and a discreet black coat.

But when you surround yourself with actors, nothing is what it seems. The wedding photos we thought were a daydream. A joke. a parody Jennifer Lopez will be released in a few days new movie ‘Marry Me’, in which Maluma debuts as an actor. The creator of hits has made throughout this month of February a particular tour of American television. In addition to announcing his arrival on the billboard, he has left us, as a gift, lookazo after lookazo. Some of them guest and others fit to go through the altar.

Last night he dazzled us with his most obvious wedding dress, that he chose for the special viewing of ‘Marry Me’. ‘bennifer unleashed our imagination with their couple poses in the photo call.

The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second chance It was the event of summer 2021. Since then, they have walked their love wherever they go. We’d love to see the look Jenny would choose to say ‘I do’. Usual to leave us speechless on and off stage, what happened that day would be unmatched.

This look of Jennifer Lopez It is pure inspiration for brides who want to go short. Also for those who are bored of always seeing the same thing and want to highlight their wedding day with a different and original styling (or for the change of wedding dress at the invitation). Only the most original fiancees would dare with a model like the one of the Latin diva.

The dress, which signs Giambattista Valli, It is a white design with an asymmetric lace silhouette and long sleeves, perfect for a winter wedding. We love your cancan interrupted. When the dress is expected to go on to fall into a princess skirt, the designer cuts it with a machete and leaves it in a brutal mini wedding dress with flight.

Jennifer Lopez’s trusted stylist, Rob Zangardidressed her as the perfect 21st century bride and gave her a baroque touch with a bag that it was a fantasy. Her white and gold box type bag had some flowers that dialogued with the lace of the Jennifer Lopez wedding dress.

As footwear, JLo and Zangardi opted for some stilletos jimmy choo jewel with studs incorporating the trend pens in the instep They were wrapped around the ankle with straps. We love them to reuse them in ‘street style’ looks.

