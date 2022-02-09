Jennifer Lopez’s movies best rated by critics | Entertainment Cinema and Series
On February 11, she will return to the big screen with the film ‘Marry Me’, in which she will give life to Kat, a pop superstar who, minutes before marrying her famous boyfriend (played by Maluma), finds out that he loves her. he was unfaithful
The film has created great expectations, since it is his return to romantic comedies, the Colombian’s debut in the cinema and the production has original music by “the diva from the Bronx”.
On the occasion of this film, we remember some of the films with which Jennifer Lopez conquered Hollywood: they all have a positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
It is a somewhat different film from the romantic tone that characterizes JLo’s career. It is this, she plays an agent who is kidnapped by a smart bank robber and who, against all odds, ends up falling in love with her captor. Released in 1998, it was an important milestone in the actress’s career, as her co-star was George Clooney and she was directed by Steven Soderbergh.
On Rotten Tomatoes it has a 93 percent approval rating.
In 2019, ‘Jenny from the block’ brought to life Ramona, an exotic dancer who finds a way to scam her clients and make a fortune. On this tape she also worked as a producer.
Jennifer Lopez reveals the mysterious world of hustler dancers in the tape “Hustlers”
This is the movie with which he made the leap to fame. In the skin of the so-called ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’, she demonstrated her range of talents, which range from acting to dancing and singing.
But did you know that the voice that is heard singing Selena Quintanilla’s hits is not Jennifer Lopez’s? Because it is such an important project, they decided to use the audios of the deceased singer.
In an interview with ‘W’ magazine, JLo revealed the less friendly side of being part of ‘Selena’: it caused her panic attacks when she realized that people recognized her on the street.
Added to the list of great actors Lopez has worked with are Jack Nicholson and Michael Cane in this 1996 film. Here she plays the lover of a womanizing man who makes an elaborate plan to steal a diamond necklace from his wife, without knowing that his stepson figured out how to catch him.
This film has a 61 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
It is a crime story starring Sean Penn, Joaquin Phoenix, Nick Nolte and Jennifer Lopez. He plays Grace, a woman who has an affair with Sean Penn’s character and, after being discovered by her husband, proposes to kill him.
#6 Other Popular Jennifer Lopez Movies
Although the ones we mention are the ones that have the best rating on specialized film review sites, the diva accumulates other films in her career that made a place for themselves in pop culture. Some of them are ‘If you get married I’ll kill you’ (in which she worked with Jane Fonda), ‘Sueño de amor’, ‘Wedding expert’ and ‘Shall we dance?’
Which of all JLo’s movies is your favorite?