Jennifer Lopez: This is how she convinced her son Max to enter the world of acting

Jennifer Lopez is promoting his most recent film titled ‘marry me‘, in which he shares credits with Maluma Y Owen Wilson.

The actress Y singer is happy because this project marks the debut of his son Max What actoralthough it cost him work to convince him.

This is how Jennifer Lopez convinced her son Max to venture into the world of acting.

The interpreter ofOn The Floor‘ offered an interview for the tv show North American show ‘Wake up America’, in which she spoke about her son’s participation in the headband.

“He didn’t want to do it, really, but there were other children in the family who encouraged him by saying ‘Do it, you’re going to enjoy it,'” mentioned the protagonist of ‘Wall Street Scammers‘.

Even if Max has stayed out of the public eye, Jennifer Lopez He assured that he has the talent to make a career in the entertainment industry.

“He had a great time and he wants to do it more. He wants to be an actor and it’s not that he’s shy but I think he wants to be more of a voice actor because he has a very different voice,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez has also taken the stage with her daughter Emme

During his performance at halftime superbowl, Emme accompanied his mother on stage to sing with her the songs ‘Let’s Get Loud‘ Y ‘Born In The USA‘.