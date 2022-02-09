Jennifer Lopez reveals why she ended her relationship with Ben Affleck in 2004 | People | Entertainment

The media takes a lot of the blame for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s split in 2004. The couple faced intense scrutiny from print and television shows; and JLo, in particular, was the target of hateful attacks because of her Latin heritage.

“It was brutal,” JLo told the magazine rolling stone in its March issue, in which she appears on the cover. “It’s one of those things that you bury too deep so you can move on and mind your own business.”

Jennifer Lopez talks about how she achieved success in the March edition of ‘Rolling Stone’, in which she promotes her recent film ‘Marry Me’ (‘Marry Me’), in which she stars with Owen Wilson. Photo: Twitter @RollingStone.

Of their 2004 breakup, he said, “It’s funny because Ben and I were together and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest moments of my life. But there was also something else going on that we were being criticized for, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were too young to understand at that moment what really were the most important things in life.”

Two of the worst attacks came from an episode of the animated series South Parkin which she was labeled as a “mean bitch”, and of a sketch from the Conan O’Brien show that used stand-ins to portray her and Ben. Conan explained that his “trainee screenwriter” played Ben and that his “cleaning lady” played Jennifer.

Today, Jennifer considers herself much more adult and spiritual, especially since her children were born, which makes it more difficult to hurt her emotionally. She says that she prays frequently and repeats affirmations throughout the day (“I am whole; I am good on my own; I love the universe; the universe loves me”), as she posts. Rolling Stone. He adds that he usually wakes up feeling a surge of gratitude in his heart. “I try to always live from a place of gratitude… But today, especially, if you ask me what my first thought was, it was ‘thank you. Thank God for this day. Thank you for my life, what it is. (I)