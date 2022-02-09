Jennifer Lopez reveals why she broke up with Ben Affleck 20 years ago

The actress and singer of Puerto Rican origin, Jennifer López, revealed to the press the reason for her breakup with actor Ben Affleck 20 years ago, when they were a couple. The artist clarified the reasons for her first breakup and she assured that she is currently “very happy” with him.

Lopez, 52, was engaged to Ben 20 years ago, but things didn’t end well. Finally, each one rebuilt her life and had children with other couples. But today their lives have crossed again and López confirms that they are happier than before.

“It’s a beautiful love story with a second chance,” Lopez said in a recent interview, adding that she felt “lucky, happy and proud to be by his side.”

JLo acknowledged that after resuming the relationship, they had many doubts about going public, because it was precisely the constant harassment of the press, which separated them two decades ago. In relation to this, the singer revealed that the enormous media pressure of 20 years ago on it, ended up breaking them both.

“Now we are more mature, more intelligent and we have more experience. We are at a different point in our lives, we have children and we are aware of all these things. We are very protective of ourselves because it is a very beautiful moment for us,” he added. .

Regarding second chances in love and how hers seems to be taken from a Hollywood movie, the actress said that “it’s beautiful when you run into someone and you can give them a second chance. It’s quite a thing, precious and beautiful, although you can’t take it all for granted, but I’m so proud of him, the man he’s become.”

Lopez and Affleck had a high-profile relationship from 2002 until they ended their engagement in September 2003. They both married other people, and in 2019 Jennifer Lopez got engaged to famous former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. But in 2021 both decided to separate from their respective partners and get back together.