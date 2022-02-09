Jennifer Lopez poses in a wedding dress with Ben Affleck

There are barely two days left for the premiere in Spain of the film ‘Marry Me’, a film starring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma which has brought with it endless headlines. The last one, the funny marriage proposal that the man from Medellín made to the singer during an interview and that, unfortunately for many, remained just that, a joke. Now, taking advantage of the media pull that the interpreter causes wherever she goes with her current partner, Ben Affleckhas not hesitated to take it with her to the Los Angeles premiere of the film, where they were affectionate before the cameras.

Some pampering that, as if that were not enough, dressed up with a ‘look’ that already has a tail on social networks. Nothing more and nothing less than a court style bridal gown in white, lace, long sleeves and volume at the bottom. A fantasy signed by Giambattista Valli, belonging to his ‘Love’ collection, which he combined with Jimmy Choo heels, a Dolce & Gabbana handbag and Dior jewellery. All very much in line with the artist, who from the beginning of her career has opted for ‘brilli brilli’ for her public appearances. An appearance that, as a good marketing strategy that seems to have been, has caused a stir in networks, where the wedding rumors between the two have been reinforced, and rightly so!

JLo and Ben Affleck, in a public appearance in 2003, when they planned to get married. Kevin WinterGetty Images

What do we know about the *possible* wedding?

Although it is true that this last appearance has blatantly played with our illusions regarding an imminent link, beyond this nuptial flirtation, neither of them has confirmed that they want to go through the altar. An idea that they already came up with when they got engaged in the early 2000s, to later undo their wedding plans in 2004, when they broke up due to the terrible media pressure to which they were exposed, as they themselves have confirmed.

It was last December when Affleck himself commented during an interview, almost without thinking about it, the implicit desire to marry Lopez: “The most important thing is to be a good father, the second most important thing is to be a good man and a good person. And then, you know, a good husband. Hopefully”, he said before the expectant eyes of the journalist that he had obtained this information. We will continue to watch to see if the couple is encouraged now, almost two decades after the first attempt.

