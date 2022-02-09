Jennifer Lopez arrives dressed as a bride

Is it a direct hint?

It is the question that ran after the premiere this Tuesday of the movie “Marry Me”, to which its protagonist, Jennifer López, arrived dressed as a bride in the company of her lover, Ben Affleck. It was only enough for the images to be published for them to begin commenting that the Diva from the Bronx is getting ready for her next marriage.

This time, the artist wore a short white lace dress designed by Giambattista Valli. To complete the look, she wore nude stilettos with jeweled details by Jimmy Choo and a Dolce & Gabbana clutch – instead of the bouquet – with flowers.

But although many speculate that the wedding is just around the corner, and that the couple has anticipated it will be something intimate between family and close friends, Jennifer preferred this outfit to play with the title of the production “Marry Me” (Marry me ) that finally arrives in theaters this weekend of lovers.

“Everything has perfect timing and everything happens for a reason. This is the perfect time for this movie,” the singer also commented in an aside with The Associated Press.

Chloe Coleman, Jennifer López and Maluma, part of the cast of “Marry Me”. ( jordan strauss )

“When you watch the movie you see that a lot of what ‘Kat’ experienced also happened to me.”

In the film, JLo plays “Kat Valdez”, a famous pop singer in love with a seductive singer, “Bastian” (Maluma). In the middle of a tour, they are supposed to get married in front of their fans, but fate has something else in store for them. It is then that “Charlie Gilbert” (Owen Wilson) appears in the audience.

Jennifer with Maluma. ( jordan strauss )

“This journey of life is very funny. When you are an artist, there are many projects that ultimately tell you something,” said López.

It was just during the filming of “Marry Me” that one of the last photos of Jennifer appeared with her then-partner, Alex Rodríguez, with whom she had promised to marry. Amid rumors of infidelity on the part of the ex-player, the couple put an end to the relationship and a few months later the flame of love between JLo and her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, was lit.

“Marry me”, will Ben finally ask Jennifer? We’ll see.