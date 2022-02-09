Jennifer Lawrence suffers an accident on the set of “Don’t Look up” | News from Mexico

U.S.– As much as shooting a movie may seem glamorous, sometimes risks are also taken, like the one that happened to Jennifer Lawrence, during the filming of the film “Don’t Look Up”.

In life as in the movies, things can go wrong. This was experienced by Jennifer Lawrence, who was filming a stunt scene for the movie “Don’t Look Up,” when a shard of glass flew into her eyelid and hurt her.

The scene consisted of a trash can falling out of a window next to Jennifer. It seemed to be something routine for the staff, but the accident happened in the blink of an eye without anyone having foreseen such a risk.

At first, it seemed that some pieces of glass that fell from the window hit Jennifer, who immediately cried out and fell to the ground, covering her face.

The scene consisted of a trash can falling out of a window next to Jennifer. It seemed to be something routine for the staff, but the accident happened in the blink of an eye without anyone having foreseen such a risk.



Concerned about the well-being of the protagonist and to make sure that the wound that the glass caused on her eyelid had not managed to damage the inside of her eye, she was immediately taken to the hospital to receive medical attention. Fortunately, the damage was only external.

Naturally, the remaining scenes were put on hold and everything that was scheduled to be filmed this Friday was moved to Saturday, while Jennifer recovers and receives the necessary care so that her eye and her entire face are in the best possible way.

Lawrence is earning about $14 million to star in the film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, which means he may get a bonus after the accident.



The actress who won the Oscar for Best Actress thanks to her participation in “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013, was somewhat shocked at first, but after a while she felt much more relaxed.