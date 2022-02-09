Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped a New Bang and It Looks AMAZING

Jennifer Aniston she rarely strays from her signature hair (down-done, blonde, and bouncy), so when she breaks out of the mold, it’s a big moment. And just a few weeks after she showed fans a weird look with her natural hair texture, she’s back with a bang, literally.

In a photo shared on Instagram On February 8, Aniston appears to be sporting a new pair of bangs. We’ve seen her with bangs before—although not for several years—but this wavy, retro-inspired version seems so on point for 2022. Since revealing the look in a photo alongside her co-star, Adam Sandler, it’s safe to assume the bangs are for a tape (the pair just started filming Murder Mystery 2 together). However, we love the look and support her keeping it after the movie.

Jennifer Aniston It is not the first to start the year pointing to the fashion of the bangs. Billie Eilish just opted for a dramatic baby bang, while Kristen Stewart gave bottleneck bangs a spin. And although the curtain bang They were clearly the top cut of 2021, it doesn’t look like they’re going away either, since Kendall Jenner just got some.

Why do we keep seeing this look everywhere? The curtain bangs or curtain bang it’s universally flattering and much easier to pull off than it looks: “Curtain bangs are the gateway to bangs, because they’re super versatile,” she previously told Glamor, Emily Heser, Hairstylist at ‘Cutler’ Salon, New York . “They’re long enough to grow out or pin back if you want, but they can also be cut into a shorter look.” The style has steadily become a favorite of celebrities and women alike. Insta-girls for its carefree vibe”.

Do you want to try it for yourself? Start with cheekbone-length bangs – ask your stylist for bangs that you can tuck behind your ears – to ease your way before going shorter. The possibility of picking it up gives you great versatility. Tim Dueñas, a stylist at the ‘Nine Zero One’ salon in Los Angeles, agrees and says that you have to ask for “the edges to be longer than the center and the tips to be smooth starting from the center of the pupils and working towards the jaw line. Ready for a look as cool as the Jennifer Aniston?

This story originally appeared on Glamor US.