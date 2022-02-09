Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler celebrate the start of filming

The recent publications of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on Instagram reveal that Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 has officially started production. Aniston recently posted a photo of her and Sandler posing together on the beach in front of the ocean. The image is followed by a short video featuring upbeat music as a masked cast and crew dance around a palm-fringed stage. Sandler also makes an appearance in the video. The post, which can be viewed through Aniston and Sandler’s profiles, is accompanied by a caption that reads “Back to work with my friend. #MurderMystery 2.”

Murder Mystery 2 was announced in October 2019. The script is written by James Vanderbilt, just like the previous film. However, Jeremy Garelick is replacing Kyle Newacheck as director.

Sandler, Aniston, Adeel Akhtar and John Kani return for a second dose of Murder Mystery, as they are joined by newcomers Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva. . The plot is currently under wraps, but the original film told the story of a couple who are framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire while on vacation.

At the time of its premiere in June 2019, Murder Mystery had the biggest opening weekend of all time for the streamer. Murder Mystery is also the fifth most-watched Netflix original film and Sandler’s most successful film on the platform, so it was an obvious decision to greenlight a sequel. The film was not as popular with critics as it was with audiences, receiving a poor 45% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Murder Mystery 2 is part of a distribution deal between Sandler and Netflix, which has already produced The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Hubie Halloween and the original Murder Mystery.

Since the movie only recently started filming, a late 2022 release date seems likely, but nothing has been officially announced yet. @worldwide