Jeff Bezos and Steven Spielberg, among other billionaires, promoted the sale of “superyachts”: how much they paid and how many were sold

Increased the sale of Super Yachts

Sales of “superyachts” hit record levels last year, with supply shrinking and driving prices to levels that are unlikely to drop despite a rocky start to 2022 in financial markets.

A total of 887 superyachts were sold in 2021, a jump of 77% from the previous year and more than double the number in 2019, according to a report by maritime data company VesselsValue.

the tycoon Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $174.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is awaiting delivery of a 417-foot sailing yacht.

The ship is currently in the final phase of construction at a shipyard in the Netherlands.

While, steven spielberg he also has one commissioned, after putting his old yacht up for sale for $158 million; it was sold in November for an undisclosed price.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in St. Barth

Low interest rates and booming markets boosted the earnings of the world’s 500 richest people last year., according to the Bloomberg index. That wealth generation and increased demand for solo leisure due to Covid-19 were among the main drivers of the sales rebound, according to VesselsValue.

Cheap credit has also helped, making it easier to “social distance buy,” as one wealth manager put it.

Rising interest rates and turmoil in equity markets are not likely to depress prices, at least for the next few months, due to lack of inventory. Superyachts take years to build, and buyers who want boats right away have depleted the secondhand market, Bloomberg said.

“There simply aren’t enough yachts available for purchase,” says Sam Tucker, Head of Superyachts at VesselsValue.

Supply chain disruptions and worker shortages have exacerbated the situation. The shipyards are at the limit and the construction of new vessels is lengthening. The flip side of the coin, at least for current owners, is rising prices.

In this sense, superyachts are not usually considered an investment, since the depreciation is very high and the annual operating costs are high, approximately 10% of the value of the boat. But the tightness of the market caused the values ​​to increase between 5% and 8% in 2021 alone.

“It’s a great time to be a yacht owner,” said Tucker. “Those who bought a year ago could now sell at a profit having enjoyed a full superyacht season for free,” she stated.

Yachts are a reflection of status from a lifetime. The ports of the most famous beaches of the Mediterranean Sea demonstrated. From Greek or Italian islands, to the most exclusive cities of the Côte d’Azur, Saint Tropez, Nice or Monaco, they all shine in their marinas, true nautical jewels. But the biggest fortunes in the world are no longer necessarily in Europe.

Today, new Asian ports such as Singapore or from the Middle East like those of Abu Dhabi or dubai, have reached and surpassed the level of luxury and grandeur of these boats. have been born superyachts, and the fight to have the largest in the world seems to have no end.

