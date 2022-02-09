Javier Barden’s words about Penelope Cruz and her 2022 Oscar nomination

The actor, little given to making public statements, has recorded a video after his wife, Penelope Cruz, and he were nominated for the 2022 Oscars.

The reading of the nominees for the 2022 Oscar Awards left many emotions (and some unpleasantness) for Spanish cinema on Tuesday. Four Spaniards —the actors Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruzthe composer Alberto Iglesias and short film director Alberto Mielgo— could hear their names among the candidates to win a statuette in the most popular film awards on the planet.

The nominations of Javier Bardem (for his role in ‘Being the Ricardos’) and Penélope Cruz (for ‘Parallel Mothers’) also mark a historic milestone since it is the first time that we will see two Spanish actors compete for the time for the award for best leading performance at the Oscars. If we add to this that, in addition, the two are a couple, the expectation is assured.

This has meant that Javier Bardem, not prone to declarations, has starred in a recording in which he thanks his nomination and also talks about his wife’s. Look at the video:

Very smiling, with “casual” clothes and next to a poster of Amazon Prime Video, the platform that broadcasts the film ‘Being the Ricardos’Javier Bardem has declared that he is “very happy, very grateful and very honored, especially excited” to be nominated alongside his co-stars Nicole Kidman and JK Simmons in a “wonderful movie” by Aaron Sorkin.

Likewise, the interpreter has recognized that this nomination is very special because comes accompanied by a nomination to his wife, Penelope Cruz. In fact, she has been one of the protagonists of her speech.

“In the film ‘Mother Parallels’, by Pedro Almodóvar, she is really great and being able to share that with her makes me especially excited”.

“I think it’s a very special moment, I receive it with great humility because things are as volatile as this, sometimes it happens, other times it doesn’t, it has nothing to do with the extent of what they are but at times, which occur I receive it with great affection”, he added, before inviting the public to see ‘Being the Ricardos’.

“It is a film that has been very close to being nominated for best international film and that is good for everyone,” he indicated, later saying goodbye with “a kiss.”

We have also been able to know the reaction of Penélope Cruz upon learning of her nomination in an interview with Carlos Amor. In this, she has quoted her husband. “I am very happy, very impressed, I did not expect it. It was a difficult year, with such good cinema. Being nominated with a film by Pedro (Almodóvar), being nominated at the same time with Javier (Bardem)… (… ). That we both did it was already something bordering on the impossible”, he commented. “The last two hours I have spent crying,” she confessed at the end.