Iván Zamorano reveals the reason why he agreed to sign with América | Sports League MX

“America made me feel at home from the first moment, there were new challenges and goals because the club had not been a champion for 13 years. But when does one have to make that decision (to leave Europe)? When there is a fatigue in the mental and football themeI took it because I needed a radical change and not only in my professional life, but also on a personal level”, explained the former Chilean striker who was champion with América in the Summer Tournament 2002.