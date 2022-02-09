Itzel received her medicine for cancer but the CECAN did not deliver it

XALAPASEE.- Itzela four-year-old girl, did not receive her anti-cancer medication in a timely manner. Cancer. The State Cancer Center (CECAN) in Xalapa received the medicine, which was a fundamental part of the treatment of the minor, but a procedure failed and they did not supply it.

For this reason, doctors would be reported to the Medical Arbitration Commission by Dorathe mother of the little girl, who affirms that she will also proceed before the State Human Rights Commission (ECHR).

The woman is desperate, since it is mother She is single and has another son whom she has to take care of. She considers that the case of her daughter is about negligence on the part of the director of the Pharmacy of the CECAN, Idalia Davilaas well as the director, Jorge Ortiz Gonzalez.

The woman explained that the medicine has a cost of 30 thousand pesos, however, by not complying with the document “of the customs“Your little girl still doesn’t get it.

“For me, this is negligence; if they didn’t have permission, they wouldn’t have received the medicine,” Dora said.

He added that for days the managers allegedly refused to supply the drug to his daughter who suffers from high-risk lymphoblastic leukemia.

The little girl named Leilani Itzel was first detected with the condition in 2019 and although she received treatmentdue to the toxicity it generated in his body, he had a relapse earlier this year.

Given the complexity of his case, he indicated that the doctors They suggested changing the treatment called L-sparaginate for the drug Oncasparwhich is produced outside the country and reaches a commercial price of up to 35 thousand pesos, for which the request was made.

He argued that the treatment arrived at the cancer hospital on January 28 and it was planned to give it to the minor on February 2, however, it was not carried out, but instead they informed the mother that a customs petition was required.

The foregoing means that the legality of the medicine that entered the country must be verified, mainly in what has to do with the fiscal obligation of what is imported or exported.

“That day precisely they realize, when it is not the first time that the hospital asks for this medicine nor the first time that they apply it.

“The day it was her turn to apply the medication, they said she needed permission. They are no longer giving my daughter the treatment in a timely manner, which causes a delay and in a relapse it is even more serious”Held.

The mother She criticized that the necessary paperwork for the entry of the medication has not been carried out, since the risk for her daughter increases with the passing of days.

“My daughter is stable right now, but with this disease you cannot claim victory until she is in remission. My daughter had to receive her treatment three days after he arrived at the hospital and we are February 8th and there is no answer.

