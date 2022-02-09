“It’s not like it was the worst participation in the Club World Cup”

Javier Aguirretechnical director of Monterey Stripedtried to tone down the criticism of his team, ensuring that it is not the worst performance in the Club World Cupalthough he assured that people have the right to demonstrate.

“I don’t know if the expectations of the previous World Cups were the same, I don’t know, but we did the same thing in the past, it’s not that it was the worst participation in the Club World Cup.

“It’s an apprenticeship, we’re right here. We’re going to try to be in the league and see if Monterey is capable of doing what we have been doing,” said Aguirre at a press conference.

By last, Javier Aguirre assured that the team from Monterrey remains on a good line and that they will try to return to the next edition of the Club World Cup.

“We have gone 9 games without losing, October 24 was the last loss. We are on the right track, you know that Monterey It is in fifth place in this World Cup. We win a cup to be here, we don’t pay to be here.

“You have to live this experience, which leaves you looking to the future. Here you come as a champion and we are going to try to reach the top to be able to repeat”, mentioned the strategist of scratched.

