“It’s a dream state”: Kristen Stewart shares her excitement after being nominated for the Oscars for the first time

U.S-. After much speculation, on February 8 the nominations for the Oscar Awards 2022 and indeed Kristen Stewart is one of the nominees. The star earned her first nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards thanks to her outstanding performance as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film spencer.

Kristen Stewart will face big names in the category for Best Actress. In addition to the star, at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards are also nominated Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos). Last week Diana’s interpreter was rejected by the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Stewart, who does not own social networks, expressed his excitement for his first nomination in an official statement. “WOW, I wish Pablo and I were in the same country today. I wish I could see his face, ”said the actress, referring to the director of spencer, Paul Larrain. He previously directed the film jackie (2016), for which Natalie Portman she received a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy.

“I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am amazed by this. I never thought in a thousand years that I would be in the company of these four incredible women. She would pay to make movies. She would if it was illegal. This is a dream state, to share on this level. I am very touched and grateful for the work that went into this film,” Stewart continued.

“I am very proud to be part of our film community. I’m very happy. It’s a good day,” he concluded. Stewart in your statement. “It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever done. I can do something that brings me closer to humanity. I think that’s also what Diana represented in a really basic and simple way. I think it’s a credit to him. Basically, she makes me happy to stand and watch,” the actress said in November about spencer.



