It is real? Kanye West Partyed With Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s Doppelganger

U.S-. kanye-west carried his obsession with kim kardashian to the next level and was seen with a model who looks exactly like the businesswoman. The rapper organized a party to listen to his next album, donda 2in Nobu, Malibu on Monday, February 4 at night, in which he not only attended with Chaney-Jonesthe spitting image of the fashion mogul, but also invited Kendall Jenner.

Despite being in the midst of a dramatic divorce with kim kardashianand launching various accusations for Instagram against him, West he is not ready to let go of the mother of his children. Without the presence of his girlfriend Julie Foxthe rapper spent the night with jones. The model wore long, wavy black hair, a blue eye mask, a full black bodysuit, and thigh-high lace-up heeled boots.

The account of Instagram from jones appears to be a doppelgänger page from kardashian, since the model poses with looks identical to those of the businesswoman. However, it is not clear if this and West they had a date together, since he has been in a relationship since New Year with the actress Julie Fox. Last week, after her birthday party, she denied the breakup rumors between her and the rapper.

As to Jennera source assured that this and West They arrived at the party together, and he said “it looks like Kendall and Kanye are on good terms.” She then saw the model in animated conversation with the rapper and his brother-in-law. Travis Scottwho recently welcomed her second child with Kylie Jenner“for a time in a corner of the place” according to the witness.

“Kanye had a whole group around him and everyone was getting involved and listening to him talk. He was talking about how Donda 2 is his best work yet,” the source added. According to another witness, West invited several friends to his private listening party, including Travis Scott, Drakewith whom he recently reconciled, haley baldwinY French Montana.