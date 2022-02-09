is the most elegant option of the moment – ​​New Woman

Some celebrities know how to set trends around the world and when a style becomes relevant, it is not strange that more than one celebrity matches the same look. This is exactly what happened with Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez.

Both celebrities showed that the bob haircut is the style that is dominating in this 2022, since it denotes elegance and simplicity at the same time.

The bob cut is becoming more and more relevant in the world during this year, since it is ideal to adapt to all personalities and styles.

This hair style is identified by being short, generally at the height of the neck, and with some volume.

Many times, this cut can vary by the magnitude of volume, the use of capacious and, of course, the length, since on many occasions, we can opt for a long bob, which reaches above the shoulders.

In this 2022, many celebrities have chosen to renew their style and in this case, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez selected the traditional bob to look classic and elegant.

This is how Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez dazzled

several weeks ago, Selena Gomez shared images in which you can see her new style of hair, which stood out for having some volume and being short at the height of the neck.

What’s more, the new look of the actress stood out for having a slight color effect in which you can see some lights in a brown tone.

Selena wears this look with a side parting, which makes the cut have a little more volume in this direction.

In the case of Jennifer Lopezthe cut is a little more classic with a split in the middlecompletely straight and slightly shorter.

This is how we could appreciate it in one of his most recent publications, in which he appears as Rolling Stone magazine cover.

Just as these two celebrities have dazzled with this hair style, others have joined this trend that is one of the favorites for this 2022.